Partly cloudy tonight with rain chances increasing into Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had a couple of passing showers and storms throughout Saturday, and rain chances increase headed into Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s headed into Sunday as showers and thunderstorms hang out in our viewing area from a frontal boundary. We could also see some increase in moisture from Lorena in the Pacific.

Overall, tonight will be mostly cloudy and overnight, shower and thunderstorm activity picks up again leading to a soggy end to the weekend and headed into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain chances developing overnight

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with showers likely

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!