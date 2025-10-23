Partly cloudy skies with quick isolated showers for our Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday there Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 80s and near 90 today

Isolated showers for today and tomorrow are possible but brief if you see any

Better rain chance works in by Friday night into Saturday night with totals estimated around 0.25-1" currently from southwest to northeast in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy with quick showers

Temperature: 89F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and mild

Temperature: 74F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny with isolated showers possible

Temperature: 90F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

