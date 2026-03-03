Partly cloudy skies, breezy afternoons, and above average temperatures this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Lunar Eclipse from ~5-6am ("Blood Worm Moon"

Patchy Fog this morning

Partly cloudy afternoons and warm

Breezy winds around 30-35 mph in the afternoon

Today we're seeing the Total Lunar Eclipse this morning reaching totality from ~5-6am. If you have the opportunity then go out and catch it! The next chance won't reappear until June of 2029.

This morning we're sitting comfortable in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few areas developing patchy fog. As we head into the mid morning we'll see the fog dissipate, partly cloudy skies return, and winds start to pick up. By this afternoon (and every afternoon through Saturday) we'll have winds sustained around ~15-25mph and gusting from 25-35mph so be prepared for a windy commute home.

By tomorrow morning we'll see the chance for a bit of drizzle, mist, and potentially a light shower. However the better rain chance we'll look forward to is this weekend as more upper level energy and moisture come together in our area. This looks to produce some decent showers and thunderstorm chances from Saturday night through Monday with a good 40-60% chance working in.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!