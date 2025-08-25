Partly cloudy conditions tonight with storms returning Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are expecting some more wet weather here in our neighborhoods through mid next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Some of our neighbors saw rainfall throughout the day and we will see another round of showers and storms Sunday, as well as headed into the first half of next week.
With more cloud cover in the forecast, temperatures will be under average with highs in the low to mid 90s. Therefore, heat risk is minor the next few days before high pressure dominates the forecast towards the end of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain chances overnight
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with possible overnight showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!