Partly cloudy, breezy and warm through Thursday; cool and wet end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure shifting east opens the door for much cooler air and a series of disturbances that will yield significant precipitation Thursday night through early next week. We have a 5.25" annual rainfall deficit at the moment, but that will change dramatically over the next seven days.

The initial precipitation event associated with the Thursday evening cold front will bring between 3/4 and 2 inches of rain from showers and thunderstorms, with greatest amounts along the coast. Expect cool and damp conditions Friday through Sunday as a low pressure area develops along the front just offshore, east of the Coastal Bend. The second heavy rain scenario will be associated with a vigorous upper air disturbance moving out of the Desert Southwest and across the lingering cool airmass over the region Monday. We can expect another 2 to 4 inches of rain from that event. With passage of the upper low axis skies will clear for your Tuesday.

Temperatures remain well above normal though Thursday, but take a nosedive thereafter. The cold front bringing the chill should pass through the area Thursday evening, with daytime temperatures in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday dipping to the middle to upper 60s Friday through Monday. Overnight readings in the 60s will drop to the middle 50s behind the front. Expect a breezy southeasterly wind midweek to shift to the north Friday and Saturday.

For the first time in quite a while, both the Tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins are quiet.