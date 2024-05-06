Partly cloudy, breezy and humid today...but extreme heat is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Severe thunderstorms brought 2 - 4 inches of rain to our watershed on Sunday, but excessive heat and humidity prevails through Thursday, ahead of a cold front that ultimately will set up meaningful rain for the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

After heat indices will exceed 110 degrees in parts of the Coastal Bend Tuesday through Thursday

A cold front will lessen the humidity Friday

A disturbance will bring significant rainfall for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and quite humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 21 mph

Tuesday:

Patchy morning fog; otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy and very warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny and breezy but hot

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 28 mph

Be prepared for the first real dose of excessive heat and humidity this spring by preparing to stay covered and hydrated.