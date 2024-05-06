Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid today...but extreme heat is on the way

Capture6.JPG
Maxuser
Rainfall expectations for this upcoming weekend.
Capture6.JPG
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 19:38:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Severe thunderstorms brought 2 - 4 inches of rain to our watershed on Sunday, but excessive heat and humidity prevails through Thursday, ahead of a cold front that ultimately will set up meaningful rain for the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • After heat indices will exceed 110 degrees in parts of the Coastal Bend Tuesday through Thursday
  • A cold front will lessen the humidity Friday
  • A disturbance will bring significant rainfall for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and quite humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 21 mph

Tuesday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny and breezy but hot
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph

Be prepared for the first real dose of excessive heat and humidity this spring by preparing to stay covered and hydrated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019