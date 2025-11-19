Partly cloudy and humid with isolated showers for our Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy fog this morning should dissipate by the later morning hours after sunrise

Feels like temperatures in the 90s today and tomorrow

Rain chances increase into the weekend and Monday of next week

This morning we're starting off in the 70s with dew points also in the 70s leading to some patchy fog out and about. It will dissipate, but wither way we're going to have that "air you can wear" around for much of this week. Luckily as more upper level support works in this weekend and into Monday, in combination with the current moisture in place leads to some decent rain chances returning to the Coastal Bend. Current model guidance has us picking up anywhere from 0.25-1.00", but these totals are highly dependent on the track of the storms we do see develop.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 87F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ patchy fog

Temperature: 71F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, G 20 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!