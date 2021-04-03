Watch
Partly cloudy and breezy with slow warming trend; stray showers Monday

Increasingly mild nights, warmer afternoons
KRIS
Temperatures will climb to well above normal with breezy to windy but rain-free conditions this week
Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Increasingly Warm First Half of the Week
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 15:59:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Persistent southeasterly flow combined with upper level high pressure will mean generally dry but increasingly warm, breezy and humid conditions through mid-week, with afternoon temperatures approaching 90 by Thursday.

Late Thursday afternoon, a weak cold front adjusts temperatures down slightly but brings no rain. A mid-level disturbance may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night.

Highs will increasing gradually from the upper 70s to around 90 before easing back to the middle 80s for the weekend. Lows will remain in the 60s.

