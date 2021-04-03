Partly cloudy and breezy with slow warming trend; stray showers Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Persistent southeasterly flow combined with upper level high pressure will mean generally dry but increasingly warm, breezy and humid conditions through mid-week, with afternoon temperatures approaching 90 by Thursday.

Late Thursday afternoon, a weak cold front adjusts temperatures down slightly but brings no rain. A mid-level disturbance may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night.

Highs will increasing gradually from the upper 70s to around 90 before easing back to the middle 80s for the weekend. Lows will remain in the 60s.