OVERNIGHT STORMS: Heavy rain and gusty winds expected overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front arrives Thursday

Storms expected late Wednesday into Thursday

Some storms could be severe

The first cold front of fall is headed our way! The front won't be very strong, but it will move all the way through the Coastal Bend. This is going to bring some much-needed rainfall to South Texas. Storms are expected to become stronger after midnight, ahead of the front. It's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in case storms become severe in your neighborhood.

STORMS DEVELOPING: Heavy rain and gusty winds expected overnight

Expect heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, especially Thursday morning. The main threat will be strong winds and localized flooding. Small hail is possible, but less likely. Once the front passes, storms will clear by Thursday midday. A few showers are possible Thursday night, but activity will be sparse and to our south. Conditions will more comfortable! High temperatures will climb to the middle 90s Wednesday before falling to the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon. The cold front will also bring some enjoyable conditions for this weekend, too.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Strong storms expected

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: S/NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: AM t-storms, mostly sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: ENE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Stray showers, partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a terrific evening!