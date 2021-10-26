Our next cold front on the move

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern is about to make another dramatic shift as a cold front takes shape to our northwest and is progressing southward.

We’ll be going from a very warm and humid pattern to a cool and dry one by midday Wednesday.

In the meantime, we still have plenty of humidity and cloud coverage in place this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for many locations until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Use caution on the early morning commute!

Clouds are streaming in from Mexico from the remnants of what was once Hurricane Rick. There are a few showers out to our south and west, but with increasing winds forecast to ramp up today, we’ll only see a few stray showers. Despite extra wind and cloud coverage, we’ll manage the upper 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to build up later tonight and early tomorrow morning as the cold front heads towards South Texas.

The front will push into our northern and western counties first around 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then head towards the coast by 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and completely push through by midday. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk of severe weather possible as the front moves by, but most of the strong storms are expected to stay around the Victoria Crossroads and northeastward.

Once the front passes by, we’ll quickly clear out and the sunshine will take over along with drier air and strong west-northwesterly winds around 15-30 mph. A Fire Weather Watch is posted for all locations due to the low humidity and strong winds. Dealing with any kind of outdoor sparks or flames will be highly discouraged.

Thursday through Friday morning’s will be in the 50s with some upper 40s inland and afternoon’s will be sunny, nice and warm in the low to mid-80s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid and windy with a few stray showers…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing scattered showers and storms, mainly to our northeast; muggy, breezy and mild…Low: 75…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Early AM scattered showers and storms with cold front moving in by midday; then strong winds, clearing out and still warm with increased fire danger…High: 87…Wind: WNW 15-30 mph and gusting.

Thursday: Chilly morning in the 50s, sunny, dry and windy…High: 85…Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Chilly morning in the 50s, sunny, breezy and dry…High: 83…Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Still plenty of dry air, sunny and nice with less wind…High: 84…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Increasing humidity, still nice, warm and sunny…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

