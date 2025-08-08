Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Oppressive heat and humidity continues into the weekend

Julia Kwedi Friday 8/8/25 Sunrise forecast
Opressive heat and humidity continue into the weekend
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Lots of sunshine and muggy
  • Heat risk improves into the weekend
  • Rain chances look better early next week

More of the same heat and humidity are in the forecast today. The trend of slightly above average and near-record high temperatures continues today. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values reaching as high as 110°. Please make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.

Our rain chances are beginning to look a bit better early next week as an inverted trough could drive an increase of moisture in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Still hot and humidity 
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: More heat and humidity 
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Hot and sunny
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.