Only a few showers this weekend, but major tropical rains loom for next week

While the weekend will be mostly hot and dry, with only isolated seabreeze showers, a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche threatens to bring torrential rainfall to the Coastal Bend next week.
KRIS6
Rainfall expectations for next week.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 14, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This weekend will be a breeze, with a few seabreeze showers, but plan on rain gear and alternative routes during the coming work week due to torrential rainfall and its consequences.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with isolated showers
  • A tropical disturbances in the Bay of Campeche has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone
  • Regardless of development, between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected Tuesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
Light southeast

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 106 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 107 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

With afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices above 105 degrees, stay hydrated and indoors whenever possible. Have rain gear at the ready during the work week; plan on avoiding normally flood-prone routes.

