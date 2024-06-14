Only a few showers this weekend, but major tropical rains loom for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This weekend will be a breeze, with a few seabreeze showers, but plan on rain gear and alternative routes during the coming work week due to torrential rainfall and its consequences.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with isolated showers

A tropical disturbances in the Bay of Campeche has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone

Regardless of development, between 3 and 5 inches of rain can be expected Tuesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 80s

Winds:

Light southeast

Saturday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 106 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 107 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

With afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices above 105 degrees, stay hydrated and indoors whenever possible. Have rain gear at the ready during the work week; plan on avoiding normally flood-prone routes.