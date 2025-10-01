October arrives with a taste of fall, but it won't last for long

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Fall feeling starts to fade by afternoon

Chance of showers later this week

Many neighborhoods will start the morning with temps in the comfortable upper 60s. But that nice 'fall feeling' in the air won't last much longer. While temperatures won't change very much, humidity will rise through Wednesday afternoon. Expect more of a muggy feel outdoors by early evening. You'll start to notice the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling Wednesday night into Thursday. Warm afternoons with highs in the low 90s will feel a little more like summer on Thursday and Friday. The humidity isn't all bad news. Increased humidity will improve out rain chances for the weekend. I'm watching the big weather picture for Friday when a 'wrinkle' of low pressure is expected to be near the Coastal Bend. The forecast calls for isolated t-showersthat look to be possible throughout the weekend and the start of next week. Don't expect much for rainfall accumulations, but anything helps!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Calm

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Noticeably humid, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: Calm

