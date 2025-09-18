Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No promising rain chances expected today, but improvement is on the way

Julia Kwedi Thursday 9/18/25 Sunrise forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slightly higher temps & increasing humidity
  • Better rain chances on the way

Our skies will gradually clear up, with mostly sunny conditions expected by this afternoon. Rain chances will not be promising today. Stray showers are the best we can hope for this afternoon, thanks to the sea breeze.

Improvement in our rain chances is on the way as moisture increases this weekend through next week. Temperatures will also slightly increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great day!

