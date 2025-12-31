New Year's Eve begins with frigid temps, but a big warm-up is underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A light freeze is possible Wednesday morning

Much warmer temps to start the New Year!

Frigid for the last sunrise of 2025

Bundle up! The overnight hours will be very chilly. Tonight, calm winds and clear skies will cause 'radiational cooling' to be very efficient. During the day, the sun warm our neighborhoods, while at night that warmth radiates back into the sky. With no clouds to keep that warmth in, and no wind to disrupt that radiational cooling, temps will drop to the coldest we've seen all season!

Temperatures across some inland neighborhoods (generally west of HWY 77) could hover near freezing for a few hours. For these inland neighborhoods, a light freeze is possible on Wednesday morning. Give yourself some extra time to warm up on Wednesday morning.

Warm-up to 2026

The afternoon of New Year's Eve will be warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. On Thursday (New Year's Day), afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s. This warming trend won't stop there! Friday will be even warmer as southwest winds skyrocket temps to the mid 80s across the Coastal Bend. A weak cold front won't do much to cool temps; this weekend high will remain near 80ºF

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Clear skies, calm winds, and COLD!

Temperature: Low 36ºF

Winds: Calm

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

New Year's Eve: A few clouds, not as cold

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: SE 5 mph

Have a great evening!