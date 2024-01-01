Watch Now
Weather

Actions

New Years Day cold front brought clouds and drizzle; showers likely Tuesday

New Years Day cold front brought clouds and drizzle; significant rain/storms Tuesday, Friday and next Monday.
Back to the Drizzle
File
Foggy, drizzly skies and cool temperatures envelop the Coastal Bend this afternoon
Back to the Drizzle
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 16:53:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a Monday cold front, waves of upper-level instability will bring significant rain chances Tuesday, Friday and again next Monday.

The active pattern is being driven by a high amplitude jet stream that will induce rapid changes and strong, gusty wind, especially Tuesday through Thursday and again on Friday.

The breezes will result in slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays and 3 to 5 foot seas.

Temperatures will remain near normal the first part of the week, with highs in the 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Late in the week, a powerful Pacific storm system will draw strong southeasterly flow across the region, with winds gusting over 30 mph pushing afternoon temperatures in the the upper 70s with overnights in the 60s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019