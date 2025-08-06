Mostly clear skies tonight, sunny and hot conditions return Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Another warm day here in our neighborhoods with a couple of passing stray showers. We hit a high of 99ºF here in Corpus Christi, close to the record of 100ºF set back in 1940 and 2023.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

For the remainder of the week into the weekend, we will have generally hot days with drier conditions. We have dry air in the forecast through the weekend, with small chances of rain on Sunday.

High pressure settles in to bring us primarily sunny and hot weather. We can expect above normal temperatures through the end of the week. Heat advisories are not expected at this time as heat index values will not exceed 110ºF for over two or more hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slightly windy

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!