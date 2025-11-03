Near normal temperatures the next couple of days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good afternoon, Coastal Bend!
Temperatures are pleasant throughout our neighborhoods for the start of the week before heat increases midweek.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Near normal temperatures through Tuesday
- No rain chances this week
- Temperatures increase by midweek
While temperatures are nice today and expected to be similar Tuesday, there will be a gradual warm up in the forecast. Temperatures will start to climb towards the mid 80s and low 90s from midweek through the weekend.
Dry conditions stay in the forecast as well with no rain chances.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Monday!