Cooling off into the mid 70s tonight with a return of passing showers Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm week in store for us, but with more seasonal temperatures for the beginning half of the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Small rain chances are also in the forecast through Tuesday from a mid-level disturbance along with the seabreeze. Rain chances will return at the end of the week.
As for heat, we can expect near-normal temperatures throughout the week. Temperatures are warmer the beginning half of the week with a temperature cool-down expected Friday. The first half of the week, we'll want to keep an eye on our heat risk, shifting from minor to moderate to moderate to major.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear conditions
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Monday!