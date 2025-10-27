Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s for our Monday

Sunrise Forecast: Monday, October 27th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Feels like temperatures today near or hit the century mark
  • Rain chances increase tomorrow night along the cold front that we're expecting
  • Wednesday into Friday expect below average overnight lows and daytime highs (50s and 70s respectively)

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 92F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid

Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Hot before evening cold front

Temperature: 94F

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!

