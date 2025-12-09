Mostly sunny and mild today as we slowly warm up throughout the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures chasing 70F
- We'll slowly warm up as we head into the weekend pushing 80F by Friday
- By Sunday into next Monday we'll see our next rain chance building
With high pressure building in over the Lone Star state we're seeing southeasterly flow start again later today with temperatures on the rise. Today should put us chasing the 70F mark with the upper 70s by tomorrow and even chasing 80F as we head into the weekend. Rain chances unfortunately are pretty low this week, but as we head into the weekend time frame we'll see some building back in. Also, as we head into next week it's currently looking like we'll start it off below average in the 60s potentially!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 70F
Winds: NE 5-10 morning, SE 5-10 evening
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Temperature: 52F
Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 78F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!