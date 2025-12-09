Mostly sunny and mild today as we slowly warm up throughout the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures chasing 70F

We'll slowly warm up as we head into the weekend pushing 80F by Friday

By Sunday into next Monday we'll see our next rain chance building

With high pressure building in over the Lone Star state we're seeing southeasterly flow start again later today with temperatures on the rise. Today should put us chasing the 70F mark with the upper 70s by tomorrow and even chasing 80F as we head into the weekend. Rain chances unfortunately are pretty low this week, but as we head into the weekend time frame we'll see some building back in. Also, as we head into next week it's currently looking like we'll start it off below average in the 60s potentially!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 70F

Winds: NE 5-10 morning, SE 5-10 evening

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies

Temperature: 52F

Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 78F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!