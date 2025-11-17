Mostly Sunny and Humid today with rain chances increasing later this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and humid air has moved into the area with some patchy fog around this morning

Daytime highs push the upper 80s and lower 90s through Wednesday

Rain chances increase Thursday and into the weekend with more upper level energy

Over the weekend we continued to see warm and humid air working into the Coastal Bend which is leading to some patchy fog development this morning, and it can be expected as well throughout the week ahead in the AM hours. Daytime highs look to push the upper 80s and even lower 90s these next couple of days before the lower 80s return by this weekend thanks to our next cold front. Current timing brings it in around Thursday to Friday and with our moisture in place we'll likely see some better rain chances as well. Current model guidance has us picking up anywhere from 0.5-1.25" across the area, but this could most definitely still change throughout the week ahead so make sure to check back for updates!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Humid

Temperature: 88F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Mild

Temperature: 71F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 88F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!