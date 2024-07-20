Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and storms this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hot afternoons and an active sea breeze will induce isolated showers/storms this weekend, but better dynamics and abundant Gulf moisture will generate heavier rainfall by the middle of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Generally good outdoor conditions this weekend will be interrupted by isolated showers and storms.

Increasing rain chances by midweek will resulting in significant precipitation and lower daytime temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 18 mph

Monday:

Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Excellent beach and bay conditions this weekend, but beware the isolated showers/storms.