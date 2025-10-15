Mostly sunny and dry conditions this afternoon, low 70s overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across our neighborhoods with a mostly sunny and dry pattern.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With a sunny and dry pattern, high temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Tuesday's high was 88ºF, fairly close to the average for this time of year at 86ºF.

Rain chances remain slim through the remainder of the week into the weekend. Drier conditions settle for the week as well, and a drop in dewpoints for Sunday with a light cold front pushing through.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!