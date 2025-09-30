Mostly sunny and clear skies after a slightly cooler start this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We started the morning in the upper 60s for some of our neighborhoods, offering a bit of a slightly cooler start.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures will top out in the low 90s for Corpus Christi this afternoon. Throughout the week, highs remain in the mid to low 90s before cooling off to the low 90s, upper 80s toward the weekend when rain chances return.
Throughout the week, mornings will return to the low 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s. The warmest days are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, clear skies
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny with light winds
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Tuesday!