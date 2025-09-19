Mostly sunny afternoon, rain chances return by the end of the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We still have some sunny days in the forecast before rain returns.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunny end to the week
- Rain chances return this weekend
- Better rain opportunity starts Sunday through next week
Friday will be a sunny day for us with slightly windy conditions. Overall a warm, sunshine-filled day. Rain chances come back this weekend with better chances on Sunday. As we head into next week, rain chances will increase towards Tuesday and Wednesday.
For now, the umbrella can be put on hold until we get some more moisture in the area. Temperatures will be near-normal and seasonal throughout the remainder of the work week and weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great weekend!