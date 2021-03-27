Menu

Mostly Cloudy, Windy and Very Warm this Afternoon and Tonight; AM Showers, Windy and Cooler Sunday

Early Sunday Cold Front Brings AM Showers; Dry PM
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 20:11:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progressively warmer and more humid conditions this coming week will be interrupted Sunday, then Wednesday, by cold fronts that also promise welcome but limited amounts of rain.

Strong southeasterly winds will mean elevated rip current danger Tuesday and early Wednesday. A Sunday morning cold front will bring scattered showers and a gusty north wind that will keep temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below Saturday levels. Mild and fair conditions persist through Monday, with onshore winds bringing warmth and humidity back for midweek.

Another cold front pushes through Wednesday afternoon and will be associated with scattered showers and thunderstorms that will prevail through Thursday. Still another chance for showers will appear on Saturday. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s, except upper 60s on Thursday. Lows are to remain in the 50s and 60s.

