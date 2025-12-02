Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures slightly warming Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! A pretty cold morning in our neighborhoods today with highs in the 50s across our area.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Headed into Wednesday, temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 60s along with the return of rain chances. Rain will stick around in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday.

The next cold front pushes through Thursday morning, dropping high temperatures to the low 60s. By the weekend, temperatures return to the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with possible showers

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!