Mostly cloudy tonight with sunshine returning Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We had more rain in our neighborhoods this morning and afternoon. Now, we will have mostly cloudy skies through the night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain comes back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with our next cold front of the month. These showers will be light and isolated. This cold front will be stronger than our previous one, dropping high temperatures 70s and low 50s headed into Thanksgiving Day.

Overall temperatures will start off above normal for the week in the upper 80s before dropping to the mid to low 70s for a couple days. Friday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s before returning to the 80s for the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Monday: Partly sunny skies

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!