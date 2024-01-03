Mostly cloudy and cool through midweek; more thunderstorms Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level disturbances moving quickly through the southern U.S. are bringing waves of thunderstorms to the Lone Star State the next several days; meaningful rain is expected for the Coastal Bend. The next round of storms is expected Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday. An intense disturbance will move across the Southern Rockies and into the Red River Valley early Monday, with scattered thunderstorms again affecting the Coastal Bend. Rainfall may total over an inch through Monday.

The storms on Monday will be accompanied by a strong late-day cold front that will send temperatures down after peaking in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. Extremely dry air and a strong north wind will make for dangerous fire weather conditions late Monday and again on Tuesday. By Wednesday, high pressure builds into the region and winds abate.

