Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight, drier air pattern Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with showers still in the forecast for the beginning half of the week and slightly cooler temperatures.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Light rain chances are in the forecast through the midweek. After mid week, rain chances will slim down headed into the latter portion of the week. With more cloud cover expected, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through the beginning half of the week.
Most of our rain activity will linger closer to our coastal communities but will have an opportunity to be pulled slightly inward from the sea breeze. Monday brings a drier air pattern with small rain chances following into Wednesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with possible overnight showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with morning showers and storms
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!