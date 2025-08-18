Mostly clear skies tonight, hot and dry pattern for first half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We made it to the end of the weekend. Hot temperatures and dry air conditions are in the forecast for us today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We will primarily have hotter and drier conditions through the beginning half of the week. Throughout the afternoons, it will be important to pay attention to feels-like temperatures as they are expected to hit the triple digits closer to 110ºF for brief periods throughout the hottest portion of our day.

Rain chances make a return to the forecast by the middle half of next week into the weekend. We'll continue to monitor the forecast for daily rain chances once we get to the second half of our week. Temperatures become a little cooler with rain in the forecast, closer to mid 90s for Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Monday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!