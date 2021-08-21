Morning Showers Give Way to Afternoon Heat, Humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A band of rain showers associated with Hurricane Grace swept through the Coastal Bend this morning and deposited modest rainfall totals, but heat and humidity will predominate through midweek.

A tropical wave approaching from the Gulf of Mexico will bring significant rain chances later next week. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s the next few days as upper level high pressure ridges across the region. By midweek, a tropical wave moving into the region from the Gulf of Mexico promises increasing deep layer moisture and instability with significant rain opportunities.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees lower Wednesday through Saturday with the associated clouds and precipitation. Models are hinting at more tropical development in the Bay of Campeche by the end of next week, but it is far too early to tell with precision. We will keep you informed.