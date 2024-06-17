Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Morning coastal showers

Damp start to the day with dry conditions this afternoon
Julia WX 6-17-24
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're still monitoring the tropics for the system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 70% chance for development in the next 7 days. Showers and t-storms will be in the forecast all week with up to 8 inches of possible rainfall totals.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Coastal morning showers that will dissipate by the afternoon
  • Gusty winds up to 30 mph this afternoon
  • Soggy week ahead with heavy showers and t-storms moving along tropical system

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning coastal showers
Temperature: High 95º
Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 79º
Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph

Tomorrow: Showers
Temperature: High 92º
Winds: SE 15 - 25 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019