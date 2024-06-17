CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're still monitoring the tropics for the system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 70% chance for development in the next 7 days. Showers and t-storms will be in the forecast all week with up to 8 inches of possible rainfall totals.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal morning showers that will dissipate by the afternoon

Gusty winds up to 30 mph this afternoon

Soggy week ahead with heavy showers and t-storms moving along tropical system

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning coastal showers

Temperature: High 95º

Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 79º

Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph

Tomorrow: Showers

Temperature: High 92º

Winds: SE 15 - 25 mph

Have a great day!