Morning Clouds Give Way to Afternoon Clearing; Light Wind and Clear Skies Promote Cold Tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A generally quiet weather pattern is underway over the Coastal Bend, with a series of disturbances in the Central Plains too far to give us rain but sufficient to create breezy to windy conditions through the work week.

The persistent onshore flow will raise temperatures to well above normal, however. Southeasterly winds will gust over 20 mph the first half of the week and to around 30 mph later in the week. By next weekend, a major storm system now gathering momentum in the Pacific Northwest will move into the Southern Plains and pull a cold front into South Texas. That will likely result in a rainy weekend.

Expect highs in the 70s to near 80, with lows in the 60s.