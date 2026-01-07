More sunshine this afternoon in the 80s with some gusty southerly winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory through 10am for Inland Neighborhoods

Sunny, windy afternoon as we go into the lower 80s for highs

Friday cold front on the way bringing cold temps and small rain chances

Today we're seeing some fog and reduced visibility once again across the area with a dense fog advisory in effect from the NWS until 10am this morning for our inland communities. This afternoon more sunshine comes out warming us up into the lower 80s for daytime highs. You'll also start to notice some stronger winds this afternoon and evening as they pick up to the 15-25 mph range out of the south with gusts over 30mph at times! As we roll into the back half of the work week we're watching for our next cold front to push into our neck of the woods as

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Patchy Fog, PM Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 83F

Winds: S 15-25 mph, G 25-30 mph (getting to this strength in the afternoon/evening)

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 67F

Winds: S-SE 15-25 mph

Thursday: AM Patchy Fog, PM Cloudy

Temperature: 84F

Winds: S 15-25 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!