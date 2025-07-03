More sunshine, heat, and haze heading into the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray showers to wrap up along the coaat this morning

Moderate heat risk today and tomorrow

Saharan dust moves into the area

We start our trend of drier, hotter, and hazier conditions for the second half of the week today. Mostly cloudy skies will greet us to start our Thursday morning, with some sunshine in the mix throughout the day. Temperatures will be near average in the low 90s with feels-like temps as high as 105. By Independence Day and over the holiday weekend, temperatures will be above average in the mid-90s with increasing sunshine and haze. Another round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive late today through early Friday, resulting in another dip in air quality for the holiday weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny skies, warm

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Independence Day: Partly sunny and hotter

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Have a great day!