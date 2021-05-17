More showers and storms in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many locations over the weekend picked up another several of inches of rainfall as our wet weather pattern continues into a new week.

Officially out at the airport, for the month of May, we have picked up over 5 inches of rainfall. For the year, we are now over 2 inches above normal for the year.

And there is more rainfall in the forecast this week.

We’ll see a noticeable decrease of showers and thunderstorms in the area today and tomorrow, but the opportunity for a few stray to isolated showers coming off the Gulf is not out of the question.

An upper-level disturbance out to our west will begin to move closer to the North Texas area and as that happens, our atmosphere will destabilize and send another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend by the middle of the week. Wednesday, with thunderstorms around, we could see the potential for some flash flooding with another couple of inches of rain possible for the region.

We’ll begin to dry out some Thursday and Friday, but a good amount of moisture will still be in the area over the weekend that will lead to at least scattered showers.

Today: Mainly cloudy, humid and windy; only stray showers…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few isolated showers, cloudy and humid…Low: 77…Wind: SE10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Lots of clouds, windy and warm with isolated showers in the area…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Numerous showers and thunderstorms, flash flooding possible along with some storms going severe…High: 82…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, humid and less wind with isolated showers lingering…High: 81…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!