More showers and storms in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opportunity for showers and thunderstorms over the Coastal Bend continue to be in place today as an abundance of tropical moisture streaming in from the Gulf collides with some upper-level support that is moving in from the west.

The result has been a few strong thunderstorms that paid us a visit yesterday, particularly around the Odem area which picked up around 2-4 inches in some spots.

This morning we are monitoring a cluster of showers and storms that have stretched from parts of the Hill Country into San Antonio and has spread into our northern counties and out towards the Victoria Crossroads.

Expect some of the activity to spread towards Corpus Christi this morning and continue to be isolated to scattered throughout the day today. Small Craft Advisories are posted for the Gulf waters until 8AM. There is also a Moderate Rip Current risk.

The thunderstorm activity will be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong winds and the potential for some large hail. Though the Storm Prediction Center has the Marginal Risk for severe weather just outside of the region, we could see one or two thunderstorms go severe. The 6WEATHER Team will monitor that risk closely and cover watches and warnings that may be issued.

A second upper-level disturbance out west will dive towards Texas for the end of the week and send another round of some likely to numerous showers and storms our way Friday and into Saturday. Some of this may impact Friday Night Football games in the area.

Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches will be common, but there will be some isolated areas that could pick up around 4-5 inches before everything is said and done.

By Sunday and into Monday, the rainfall opportunity starts to taper off and we’ll begin to dry out by the middle of next week. Until then, have the umbrella on stand-by and use caution on area roads that may pond due to high rainfall rates.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, very humid, hot and breezy…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few isolated showers, partly cloudy and very muggy…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly cloudy and humid…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Numerous to likely showers and storms in the area, some locally heavy rainfall…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms still in the area with some locally heavy rain…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, mainly cloudy and humid…High: 88…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

Monday: Rain begins to taper off but still isolated showers…High: 90…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Have a great day!