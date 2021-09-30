More rainfall on the way across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officially picked up more than 1.5 inches of rainfall yesterday with the thunderstorms that moved through the area from the early morning to midday hours.

There were several locations though in our northern counties that picked up 2-4 inches with some isolated spots that pushed 5 inches.

That rainfall was courtesy of an upper-level disturbance that is now pushing away from the region and will wash out in the Central Plains.

Another upper-level disturbance is rounding out near the Four Corners region of the southwest and will send another round of embedded disturbances towards South Texas and keep isolated to scattered showers in the forecast today, turning more numerous to likely for Friday and then finally beginning to taper off as we head into the weekend.

By the time we get to the end of the weekend, a good part of South Texas will have received another 2-4 inches with some locally higher amounts. Any storms that do form will be capable of heavy downpours resulting in those high rainfall accumulations, strong winds and some small hail.

As we head into the start of next week, the upper-level low will push to our north and help slide a weak cold front across the state and it is forecast to push through our area by late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

This will result in much drier air filtering into the region and will finally push cloud coverage out, too. We’ll then have plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs near 90 and cool mornings in the 60s.

Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor are churning in the Atlantic but are no threats to South Texas.

Today: Less rain than yesterday, but still isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible with locally heavy rain…High: 89…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Watching storms develop to our west and moving in early in the AM, cloudy and humid…Low: 75…Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Numerous to likely showers and storms in the area with locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Tapering rainfall down some, but still scattered showers and storms under mainly cloudy skies…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Less clouds, isolated showers, still humid and warmer…High: 91…Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny and humid, rainfall moves out…High: 90…Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Tuesday: Weak front moves in early ushering in drier air, cool morning and warm afternoon, very nice…High: 8. Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Have a great day!