More rain, then drier air takes over to end the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

More showers & t-storms

Hot and humid end to the work week

Increasing major heat risk Thursday & Friday

Rain chances remain in the forecast today as lingering moisture and a northern frontal boundary keep us with an unstable weather pattern for now. Temperatures will continue to reach only the low 90s under a mixture of sunny and cloudy skies.

Changes will enter the forecast tomorrow as drier air moves into the area. We'll see a brief return of hot and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. Heat risk will increase to the major zone and will cover most inland counties on Friday.

The then retreating frontal boundary with return and potentially push through the Coastal Bend, triggering more rain opportunities for Labor Day Weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cloudy mix, isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Hot, dry & humid

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!