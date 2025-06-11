More rain on the way, heavier rainfall expected Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had overnight and early morning storms roll through our neighborhoods before tapering off before the noon hour.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
More storms are in the forecast with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday. As of now, we have (small) daily rainfall opportunities through the weekend with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. Today, we saw increased cloud cover after the storms passed by and had some clearing of the clouds that allowed us to warm into the low 90s.
As for the later half of the week, Thursday will be our wettest day with scattered showers. Storms will start picking up again after the midnight hour, concentrating mainly over our northern neighborhoods before coming along the coast and a little further south. Keep the umbrella handy through the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms after midnight
Temperature: Low 81ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: S 15-20 mph
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible
Temperature: Low 81ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great Wednesday!