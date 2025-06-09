More of the same heat and humidity with changes on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dangerous heat to start the week

Rain is on the way

Above-normal temperatures will persist early in the work week. Rain chances increase significantly midweek, as more moisture moves in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight

Monday:

Mostly sunny, windy, and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 34 mph

Monday night:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight

Have goodnight!