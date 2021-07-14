More isolated showers/storms today; drier and hotter this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region yesterday, officially out at the airport we received another two-tenths of an inch of rain and put us about 14 inches above normal for this time of year in the rainfall department.

We continue to have a decent tap of moisture streaming in off the Gulf and that’ll result in another round of at least isolated showers and storms in the area again today. Though activity should be less than what was received yesterday, there is still the possibility of a few of those showers and storms to be on the locally heavy side with some lightning and thunder.

Overall, the rainfall opportunity will be less as we head towards the end of the week, but given our southeasterly flow off the Gulf, can’t rule out at least a stray shower each day.

The bigger story will be the heat and humidity heading into the weekend as afternoon highs get back to near seasonal average, which is about 93 for this time of year, and heat indices pushing back around 100-108 degrees each afternoon.

Given the large amount of Saharan dust in the Atlantic, the tropics remain quiet at this time and are not a concern for us currently.

Today: Isolated showers and storms, some locally heavy rain possible; overall hot and humid…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid, and mild…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 4-8 miles per hour.

Thursday: Good mix of clouds and sun; hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 miles per hour.

Friday: More wind, partly cloudy, hot, and muggy…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-25 miles per hour.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, very hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 miles per hour.

Sunday: A stray shower, partly cloudy and hot…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 miles per hour.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies, hot and muggy…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 miles per hour.

Have a fantastic day.