Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More heat and t-storms for the Coastal Bend

Julia Kwedi Tuesday 8/5/25 Sunrise forecast
More heat and t-storms for the Coastal Bend
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slightly lower afternoon temps
  • Isolated t-storms

This morning's partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, with more moisture arriving in the Coastal Bend. Another round of showers is in the forecast today. Isolated t-storms are expected by this afternoon into the early evening hours as moisture moves into the area with the help of the sea breeze.

Conditions will still be hot but a few degrees cooler than yesterday and closer to average. We'll dry out late tonight, and rain chances will remain low for the second half of the work week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cooler but still hot, isolated t-storms
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Skies clearing
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More sunshine and slight chance for showers
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.