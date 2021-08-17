More heat and isolated showers & storms today as tropics get active

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though the weather in South Texas has been blazing hot, by any standard, we’ve remained a few degrees below seasonal average with highs in the mid to lower 90s for much of August.

Heat index values are what make it sometime unbearable outdoors as those are still shooting up in the range of 106-112 degrees each day. This will continue to be the case for today and for much of the week as well.

Relief from the skyrocketing heat indices comes in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms that we observed over the weekend, yesterday and today. While many of us do not participate in the rainfall, those who do see the showers and storms see the temperatures drop briefly as well as heavy downpours that result in up to an inch of rainfall at times.

The wind will begin to increase some today out of the southeast around 8-16 MPH and near windy levels for the rest of the week about 15-25 MPH. As the wind increases, rainfall chances will come down. For the end of the week, rainfall chances will be down, but more stray in nature.

The tropics are certainly heating up. Fred made landfall yesterday afternoon and is bringing plenty of rainfall to the southeast. Tropical Storm Henri formed yesterday in the western Atlantic and should not bother many people and stay away from the US mainland.

Tropical Storm Grace continues to churn in the Caribbean this morning just to the west of Jamaica. Grace is forecast to continue moving westward and eventually towards the Yucatan and over the southern Gulf. High pressure is shielding Grace from coming towards South Texas and landfall will likely be near Tampico Mexico. We’ll see a few showers increase in our area over the weekend.

Overall, the heat and a good mix of clouds and sun rule the forecast along with some extra wind and humidity.

Today and through tomorrow there will be a HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK for all Gulf-facing beaches. Those who are headed to the water are urged to use caution. There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory as water may reach the dunes. Beach-goers please be careful.

Today: Isolated showers and storms in the area, otherwise good mix of clouds and sun; hot…High: 93…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 8-16 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid and tranquil…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Winds increase a little, stray to isolated showers still possible, but mainly hot and humid…High: 94…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Breezy to windy with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Still on the windy side, mainly sunny and hot…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Isolated showers and storms in the area from the remnants of Grace in the southern Gulf. Won’t be raining all day, but mainly hot and humid conditions rule. Some downpours will be on the heavy side.

Have a great day and stay cool!