More heat and humidity to start the week, but relief may be on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a hot, humid weekend, expect above normal temperatures to persist early in the work week. Rain chances increase significantly midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon heat indices of 104 to 110 will persist through Tuesday

While some models disagree, meaningful rainfall is anticipated Wednesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny, windy, humid, and hot.

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight

Monday:

Mostly sunny, windy, and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 34 mph

Beach and boating conditions remain good (not great): 3 - 5 foot seas, choppy bays and water at 87 degrees.