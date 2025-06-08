Watch Now
More heat and humidity to start the week, but relief may be on the way

While upper-air high pressure continues to afflict South Texas with above normal temperatures and sweltering humidity, a midweek disturbance suggests ample rainfall and lower temperatures.
KRIS6
Close, but no cigar. We will need to wait a couple more days for rainfall.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a hot, humid weekend, expect above normal temperatures to persist early in the work week. Rain chances increase significantly midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Afternoon heat indices of 104 to 110 will persist through Tuesday
  • While some models disagree, meaningful rainfall is anticipated Wednesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Sunny, windy, humid, and hot.

Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph, diminishing to 12 to 23 mph after midnight

Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy, and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 34 mph

Beach and boating conditions remain good (not great): 3 - 5 foot seas, choppy bays and water at 87 degrees.

