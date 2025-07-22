Monday's forecast: Hot, humid and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm week ahead for us. You can expect hot, humid and breezy conditions throughout the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saharan Dust wraps up this evening

Above normal temperatures this week

Rain chances increase into the weekend

Each day this week, majority of our neighborhoods will hit mid 90s, upper 80s to low 90s along the coast, and even triple-digit weather out west. Feels-like temperatures will also consistently hit the triple digits, especially in the warmer period of the day between 2 and 4 p.m.

Rain chances are increasing as we head into Friday night and Saturday. We'll keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday!