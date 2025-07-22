Monday's forecast: Hot, humid and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm week ahead for us. You can expect hot, humid and breezy conditions throughout the week.
- Saharan Dust wraps up this evening
- Above normal temperatures this week
- Rain chances increase into the weekend
Each day this week, majority of our neighborhoods will hit mid 90s, upper 80s to low 90s along the coast, and even triple-digit weather out west. Feels-like temperatures will also consistently hit the triple digits, especially in the warmer period of the day between 2 and 4 p.m.
Rain chances are increasing as we head into Friday night and Saturday. We'll keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great Monday!