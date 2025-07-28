Monday's Forecast: Expect more heat and humidity in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have a hot week in store for us with above-normal temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure moves in over the Coastal Bend and overall south Texas this week which will provide hot and sunny days for us. High temperatures this week will be in the mid to upper 90s for Corpus Christi. Monday will be our windiest day of the week as winds become lighter towards the middle and end of the week.

For majority of this week, we can also expect little to no rain chances as we have below normal moisture available to us.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Early morning patchy fog then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, lighter winds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!