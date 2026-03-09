Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy start to Spring Break

Passing showers possible
KRIS 6 WEATHER
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday
  • Showers likely Wednesday morning

While Spring Break tends to throw a weather 'curveball' at the forecast here in the Coastal Bend, you can still make outdoor plans. The best days for outdoor plans Wednesday afternoon and beyond. Today and tomorrow will be a sun/cloud mix with humid conditions. High will top out in the middle 80s with patchy fog during the morning hours.

On Wednesday, another week cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. As a result, our next best chance for showers and storms is on Wednesday morning. The front will bring downslope winds that heat our temps up to the 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Starting Thursday, temperatures will be near average under sunny skies.

Check the latest beach conditions at kristv.com/beachconditions

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday: Decreasing clouds, humid
Temperature: Low 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Monday night: Cloudy, patchy fog/mist
Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 20-30 mph

Have a great week!

